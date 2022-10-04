ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking up in Albuquerque this week, you’ll notice (weather permitting, of course) what’s been forecasted as a big Balloon Fiesta. The 50th event this year is expected to be one of the biggest in nearly a decade.

This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are breaking down not only what’s new, but also what’s next. Where does the Fiesta go from here?

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity joins this week’s conversation, covering everything from what to expect to accessibility issues and Fiesta’s future. Are there any concerns about incoming FAA regulations? Will Fiesta always stay financially family friendly? And how do organizers go about making sure they balance attracting new customers with keeping the old ones? How big can Fiesta get?

We mentioned a few elements in the show that are better served with more information. Here are a few helpful links:

Looking for more Fiesta news and information? Check out KRQE News 13’s Fiesta news page, at krqe.com/balloonfiesta

