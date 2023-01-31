ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re a newer part of Albuquerque’s frontline responders in behavioral and mental health situations, and cases of violent crime. Between 2019 and 2020, the city launched two initiatives: the Violence Intervention Program (VIP) and the Albuquerque Community Safety Department, or ACS.

For over a year now, ACS has had social workers responding to mental health crises and other non-emergency calls. Meanwhile, the Violence Intervention Program addresses victims of gun violence, hoping to help break a retaliatory cycle of crime.

So is it working? This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart welcome two city workers who have become central to Albuquerque’s newer alternative response mechanisms. A Behavioral Health Responder Supervisor with ACS, Walter Adams joins the conversation to talk about ACS’ continued mission. Angel Garcia also joins the podcast to speak about his role as a social services manager with the city’s VIP effort, which is now part of ACS.

