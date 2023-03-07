Diane Horak of Albuquerque (3rd from left) standards beside her mother (third from right) before a supply trip to Ukraine | Image Courtesy: Diane Horak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after war began in Ukraine, KRQE News 13 shared the story of a Ukrainian-born, Albuquerque mother who evacuated her own mother from the country while starting a donation effort. Over the course of months, Diana Horak made several trips to and from the country, delivering much needed supplies for civilians and soldiers on the front lines.

This week on KRQE News 13’s “New Mexico News Podcast,” Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are checking back with Diana now one year since the war began. Even as war continues, Horak has returned her mother to Ukraine.

What was behind the decision? How did Horak’s local donations help efforts in Ukraine? Those questions and more are discussed in this week’s episode.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among many others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion as to who should be interviewed on the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.