ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2021 was Albuquerque’s deadliest year, with 110 homicides across 105 cases. But that record only stood until November 2022. As of December 9, Albuquerque Police reports the city has seen 115 homicide victims across 108 cases so far this year.

Meanwhile, APD is also solving most of those homicide cases. The department’s clearance rate is hovering above 90% as of the latest update from December 9. (Near weekly updates on totals are posted on APD’s website.)

So why is it that APD is solving more murder cases in 2022? This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart welcome back returning guest Kyle Hartsock with Albuquerque Police. Hartsock is the deputy commander overseeing the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Hartsock details the changes and additions to APD’s investigative units that have helped the department clear more cases this year. Also, listen in for a breakdown on the types of homicide cases Albuquerque typically sees and more discussion about violent crime in the city.

