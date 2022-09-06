LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of people saw the flames get dangerously close to Las Vegas, New Mexico this summer when the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire roared through nearby forest land. While firefighters kept the flames from running through town, Las Vegas is now dealing with a bigger problem: it’s municipal water supply.

Runoff ash, soot and debris from the state’s largest recorded wildfire has contaminated much of the Gallinas Watershed that Las Vegas relies on. Recent estimates show the town has less than roughly one month of treated water left.

While emergency managers try to figure out temporary and permanent solutions, they’ve also pushed for a cutback in residential and business water use. Meanwhile, many wonder: what’s ahead for Las Vegas’ future?

This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are joined by Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo to discuss the northern New Mexico city’s looming water threat. How is the city dealing with the issue?

Is the federal government living up to its promise to “do whatever it takes” to make Las Vegas whole again? What’s the next step in the permanent recovery process?

