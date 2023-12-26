ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabrielle Burkhart and Ann Pierret from the KRQE Investigates team peel back the curtain on some of the biggest investigations they published in 2023. The stories highlighted in this week’s New Mexico News Podcast are also part of the end-of-year special for KRQE Investigates, which airs on KRQE News 13 on Wednesday, December 27th at 4 p.m.

Ann obtained police videos that reveal how law enforcement is discovering more stash houses in the metro. She also shares about her trip to the border to see first-hand how smugglers get migrants across.

Gabby sheds light on a traffic stop that resulted in a family being held at gunpoint, and an officer who’s now in trouble. What led to the felony traffic stop?

As a bonus, tune in through the end of the episode to hear a “get to know your investigative reporters” rapid fire question and answer segment. Viewers can also watch the KRQE Investigates Special on the KRQE YouTube page, under the tab ‘KRQE Specials’.

