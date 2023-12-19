ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get to know KRQE’s prime-time anchor team: Dean Staley & Jessica Garate. The duo joins Chris & Gabby in this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast to discuss how their roles have changed in newsrooms over the years, what brought them to New Mexico in the first place, and what they’re passionate about.

How do they handle election coverage in a tense political climate? What keeps them going outside of work? And more importantly, what do they think New Mexico’s best ski resort is?

Stories mentioned in the episode include Jessica’s coverage of 4-year-old James Dunklee’s case. To watch Dean’s series from Colorado on the legalization of recreational cannabis, click here.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion as to who should be interviewed on the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.