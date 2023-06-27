ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Remember 2022’s historic wildfire season in New Mexico? 2023 has been far different. While the threat of wildfire continues for many areas, the concerns have also shifted for some New Mexico communities.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart host experts from the U.S. Forest Service to talk about what the changing weather pattern this year has meant for fresh burn scars. They also discuss the summer efforts crews are making to protect people and properties.

How are controlled burn operations working? Who’s at the highest risk for flooding? Those questions and more are answered in this week’s discussion.

Two guests join the conversation this week, including Rich Naden, the U.S. Forest Service Predictive Services Meteorologist. Micah Kiesow also joins the podcast. Kiesow is a Soil and Watershed Program Manager for the Santa Fe National Forest and Burned Area Emergency Response Coordinator – also known as (BAER).

