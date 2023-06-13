NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over a year after the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire charred hundreds of thousands of acres in northern New Mexico, the Feds are working on how they’ll address their promise to restore the area. There is now $3.95 billion set aside to address losses tied to the government-sparked blaze.

How is that money being spent? How can someone make a claim to the federal government for financial assistance or repayment for their losses? At the center of the answer is a newer federal office set up by FEMA, designed to take action on the thousands of expected claims.

This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, Angela Gladwell, Director of FEMA’s Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Claims Office, joins the conversation. Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart discuss FEMA’s unique effort that’s only been tried one other time. The office has already received more than 800 claims and expects to deal with thousands more.

“We’ll be here until the job is done and every claimant receives the compensation they’re due,” Gladwell’s FEMA bio states. She expects her office will be around well into 2024 and beyond to help people recover and account for losses from the fires.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among many others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion as to who should be interviewed on the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.