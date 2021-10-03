The New Mexico News Podcast is a weekly podcast hosted by Gabrielle Burkhart and Chris McKee of KRQE News 13 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. We‘re extending the conversation about news headlines around the state and bringing listeners unique stories from the Land of Enchantment.

Look out for episodes publishing every Tuesday, starting October 5, 2021. If you have an idea of something you’d like to hear us cover, email us at gabrielle.burkhart@KRQE.com or chris.mckee@KRQE.com.