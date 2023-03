The Zuni Reservation is in New Mexico on the Arizona Border

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico, we became a state in 1912. We are known for our wine, chile and unique events like the International Balloon Fiesta. Our symbols are just as unique as the people who call this beautiful state home.

Do you know our state symbols? If so, test your knowledge by taking our quiz!

App users, if the quiz does not load click here.