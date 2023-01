Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed every year on the third Monday of January. This year, it’s on January 16, 2023. Martin Luther King Jr., an influential civil rights leader, is best known for his work on racial equality and led the movement to end segregation in the United States. Take our quiz to see how much you know about this civil rights icon.

