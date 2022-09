After a short delay due to weather, balloons were allowed to go up on day 5 of the Balloon Fiesta (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is fast approaching. This year will be the event’s 50th anniversary. The Balloon Fiesta starts on Saturday, October 1, and ends on Sunday, October 9.

Do you consider yourself an expert on the event? Take our quiz and find out!

App users, if the quiz does not load, click here.