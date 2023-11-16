ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the holidays right around the corner, the time is here to get some shopping done and find gifts for friends and family members. Albuquerque has a plethora of talented artisans and craftspeople, and what better time than the holidays to take advantage of that and support small businesses?

One of the best ways to shop small while saving some money is to take advantage of Small Business Saturday. On November 25, New Mexico will not collect gross receipts tax on certain items from small businesses. For a list of all of the qualifying items or to learn more about Small Business Saturday, click here.

Holiday Markets

To find more holiday events near you, check out abqtodo.com, visitalbuquerque.org, newmexico.org, or other local event pages.