ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the holidays right around the corner, the time is here to get some shopping done and find gifts for friends and family members. Albuquerque has a plethora of talented artisans and craftspeople, and what better time than the holidays to take advantage of that and support small businesses?
One of the best ways to shop small while saving some money is to take advantage of Small Business Saturday. On November 25, New Mexico will not collect gross receipts tax on certain items from small businesses. For a list of all of the qualifying items or to learn more about Small Business Saturday, click here.
Holiday Markets
- Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Holiday Festival
- Friday, November 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- At the EXPO New Mexico Fairgrounds
- $10 for one day, $15 for all three days; tickets here
- New Mexico Artisan Market
- Friday, November 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- At Hotel Albuquerque
- $15 for one day; purchase tickets here
- Holiday Craft and Plant Fair
- Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- At the Albuquerque Garden Center
- Free
- Old Town Holiday Stroll
- Friday, December 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- At Albuquerque Old Town
- Free
- Annual Nob Hill Shop & Stroll
- Thursday, December 7, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- In Nob Hill
- Free
- The ABQ Collective’s Holiday Market
- Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- At The ABQ Collective
- Free
- Holiday Market at the Rail Yards Market
- Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- At the Albuquerque Rail Yards
- Free
- Humble Holiday Market Block Party
- Saturday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- At Humble Coffee in Nob Hill
To find more holiday events near you, check out abqtodo.com, visitalbuquerque.org, newmexico.org, or other local event pages.