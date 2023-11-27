ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Expo New Mexico is bringing back its holiday drive-thru and walking experience for the fourth year.

The Winter Wonderland NM event includes professional lighting design, lighted sculptures, and a 300-foot interactive light show tunnel choreographed to holiday tunes. The event will be open Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and the show starting at 6 p.m.

The Winter Wonderland NM event includes professional lighting design, lighted sculptures, and a 300-foot interactive light show tunnel choreographed to holiday tunes. The event will be open through Dec. 31 and is closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday and Christmas Day. There will be special hours and days for Christmas week.

After the drive-thru, guests will be able to take photos with Santa Claus himself and other princess characters for a cost. Winter Wonderland NM will also have a marketplace featuring local vendors offering gifts, holiday treats and hot cocoa.

Tickets can be purchased by the carload. Costs range from $49 to $90. A portion of each ticket sold is donated to local non-profits and charities, including Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico, Animal Humane of New Mexico, and Assistance League of Albuquerque. To view the full schedule and purchase tickets, click here.