ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If the thought of cooking an entire Thanksgiving meal for your family this year sends a cold chill down your spine, don’t fret. Many local restaurants and grocery stores are here to answer the call. Here is what you need to know to make sure your Thanksgiving meal goes off without a hitch.

Restaurants

Mimi’s Cafe – offering a Holiday Take Home Feast that can serve 8-10 people and comes with reheating instructions.

Lescombes Winery – The Thanksgiving meal will feed four according to their website. Lescombes will also donate an individual meal for one to the Roadrunner Food Bank local partner in each of our communities of Albuquerque, Alamogordo, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe for every meal for four they sell.

Cracker Barrel – Cracker Barrel’s Heat n’ Serve Feast serves 8-10. They also offer a smaller Family Dinner serving 4 to 6.

Seasons 52 – a Thanksgiving meal serving 4 to 6 people features a roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, Yukon mashed potatoes, butternut squash, french green beans, and gravy.

Golden Corral – Holiday Melas serve 6 to 8 people and includes a choice of roasted turkey, holiday glazed ham, or beef roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, and a choice of an additional side, yeast rolls with honey butter, and a whole pie. All proteins, sides, rolls, and desserts are also available a la carte. Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance.

Supermarkets