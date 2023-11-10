ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If the thought of cooking an entire Thanksgiving meal for your family this year sends a cold chill down your spine, don’t fret. Many local restaurants and grocery stores are here to answer the call. Here is what you need to know to make sure your Thanksgiving meal goes off without a hitch.
Restaurants
- Mimi’s Cafe – offering a Holiday Take Home Feast that can serve 8-10 people and comes with reheating instructions.
- Lescombes Winery – The Thanksgiving meal will feed four according to their website. Lescombes will also donate an individual meal for one to the Roadrunner Food Bank local partner in each of our communities of Albuquerque, Alamogordo, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe for every meal for four they sell.
- Cracker Barrel – Cracker Barrel’s Heat n’ Serve Feast serves 8-10. They also offer a smaller Family Dinner serving 4 to 6.
- Seasons 52 – a Thanksgiving meal serving 4 to 6 people features a roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, Yukon mashed potatoes, butternut squash, french green beans, and gravy.
- Golden Corral – Holiday Melas serve 6 to 8 people and includes a choice of roasted turkey, holiday glazed ham, or beef roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, and a choice of an additional side, yeast rolls with honey butter, and a whole pie. All proteins, sides, rolls, and desserts are also available a la carte. Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance.
Supermarkets
- Albertson’s – With a choice of either turkey or ham, the meal also includes mashed potatoes, homestyle stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and 12 rolls. It serves six to eight people.
- Smith’s – Meals include the choice of bone-in or boneless turkey or ham, sweet potato souffle, green bean casserole, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy.
- Whole Foods – Meals are sold for 4, 8, and 12 people with choices of roast, organic, or cider-brined smoked turkey along with green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry orange sauce.