(KRQE) — Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? CBS has a lineup of holiday classics, and specials this year. While, unlike recent years, there aren’t new movies, there are still plenty to enjoy. So mark your calendars for Frosty, Rudolph, and more beloved characters.

Thursday, November 23

Thanksgiving Day Parade – 7 a.m.

Friday, November 24, 2023

The Greatest At Home Videos hosted by Cedric The Entertainer – 7 p.m. Cedric the Entertainer and his team of video-seeking “Elves” have been hard at work uncovering a sweet assortment of videos featuring awesome holiday cheer, not-to-be-believed creativity, and a “sled” full of hilarious moments from all parts of the globe. Cedric’s made his list…he’s checked it twice…and all of these videos are pure holiday nice.



Monday, November 27, 2023

Rudolf The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 7 p.m. Rudolf The Red-Nosed Reindeer movie is based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.



Wednesday, December 2, 2023

Reindeer In Here – 7 p.m. Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by acclaimed author Adam Reed and written for the screen by Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, REINDEER IN HERE® is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other – and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other.

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire – 8:30 p.m. In this animated special, Robbie must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa.



Saturday, December 9, 2023

Brron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas – 7 p.m.

Friday, December 15, 2023

National Christmas Tree Lighting – 7 p.m. Light up the holidays with this beloved American tradition presented by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation. Tune in to celebrate the official tree lighting on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C., and experience an all-star lineup of musical performances with the whole family from the comfort of your home.



Saturday, December 16, 2023

Rudolf The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 7 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman – 8 p.m. Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

Frosty Returns – 8:30 p.m. The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventures and skates on the edge of danger in this animated musical special.



Friday, December 22, 2023

The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays – 7 p.m. The 25th anniversary of this entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today’s top artists (to be announced shortly), performing from The Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

CBS Movie: Fit for Christmas – 8 p.m. his is the holiday tale of Audrey (Amanda Kloots of THE TALK), an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont. She begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property. Kloots co-wrote the film story and serves as executive producer.



Sunday, December 24, 2023

CBS Movie: When Christmas was Young – 8 p.m. A headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. Features original music by Sheryl Crow, who also executive produces.



Monday, December 25, 2023

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All – 8 p.m. A two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, returns to CBS. Filmed in New York City at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, the concert special features the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”



Friday, December 29, 2023