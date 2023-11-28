NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The holiday season is in full swing and there’s no better showing of that than neighborhoods decked out in twinkly Christmas lights. But how obsessed with the tradition are New Mexicans? A new survey by Today’s Homeowner looks at when each state in the U.S. hangs their holiday lights and how much they spend on them.

According to the study, New Mexicans prefer to wait until December to put their lights up. We’re part of an exclusive club as only Oklahoma and Arkansas prefer to put their lights on at that time. Forty percent of the respondents say they like to put up their lights in November after Thanksgiving.

Wyoming and North Dakota residents responded that they put on their lights beginning in October. Seven states (29%) responded that their lights are up in November before Thanksgiving.

All these decorations can get quite costly. According to the study, the average American will spend around $384 in 2023, excluding the additional electricity costs, on holiday decorations. New Mexicans asked in the study say they’re budgeting for about $131, which is the least amount reported. The Land of Enchantment along with Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Alabama are all keeping their light budget under $200.

New Mexico is also a bit of an outlier when it comes to preference between white or color lights. Most of the country prefers colored lights but New Mexico, Idaho, West Virginia, and New Hampshire claimed they did not have a preference. Iowa, Connecticut, and Rhode Island respondents said they preferred white lights.