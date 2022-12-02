NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the holidays are in full effect, and there’s Christmas music everywhere you go. Do you have a favorite Christmas song that you keep on repeat? Using Google Trends, FinanceBuzz found the most popular Christmas song per state.

This year, according to Google Trends, “Feliz Navidad” was the most popular song in the state. The song was also popular in nine other states.

New Mexico

California

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Louisiana

Maryland

New Jersey

Virginia

Washington

According to FinanceBuzz , “Feliz Navidad” is the most popular Christmas song in the state. It was released in 1970 by José Feliciano.

New Hampshire and Hawaii were the only states that picked the infamous song that comes out of hibernation each year, “All I want for Christmas is You.” That was released in 1994 and has continued making Mariah Carey $60 million since its release, according to FinanceBuzz.

And according to Google Trends, it was very fitting for Idaho to pick “White Christmas” since it starts snowing in November.

The only thing the Four Corners have in common is that two of the states, Arizona and Colorado, picked “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Utah picked “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!”