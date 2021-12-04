Twinkle Light Parade and hot air balloon glow this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As we get into the darkest time of the year, more events this weekend aim to light up the night. Saturday is the popular Twinkle Light Parade, back for another year after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Central will be closed between Washington and Girard for the parade, which kicks off at 5:15 p.m.

Then on Sunday, a celebration of Hanukkah in true New Mexico fashion. Chabad of New Mexico is hosting its annual balloon glow and concert at Balloon Fiesta Park. The event features what is believed to be the world’s only hot air balloon menorah, as nine balloons light up in honor of the last night of Hanukkah.

There will also be live music. That begins at 4:30 p.m.