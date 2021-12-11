Toys For Tots holds collection drive SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The marines were out in force Saturday morning, working with a local nonprofit to get some toys to kids in time for Christmas. They joined Toys For Tots at the Four Hills Village Shopping Center to distribute toys to those in need.

They will donate to more than 6,000 families this weekend alone. They say it will be around 14,000 through the Christmas holiday. But events like this are about so much more than toys. “We’re building the future. When you give a kid a toy, it’s not about the toy. It tells that kid that somebody believes in them,” said Paul Caputo with Toys For Tots.

Toys For Tots is holding a car show from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Rio Rancho Elk’s Club. The price of admission is a toy to donate.