CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Once a year, near Carlsbad, rooftops, backyards, and boat docks are decked out in twinkle lights as visitors and locals alike head to the Pecos River. The Christmas on the Pecos boat tour brings something unique to New Mexico: Christmas light viewing from the water.

From November 24 through December 31, attendees can take a 45-minute boat ride through the Lake Carlsbad Recreation Area of the Pecos River. As the boats drift along, passengers are surrounded on both sides by professional light displays depicting scenes of Santa’s workshop, the desert landscape, and more.

Christmas on the Pecos is in its 32nd year and has become a holiday draw to tourists from all over the world. However, those who live in New Mexico don’t have to go far to enjoy the display. The event is located roughly four and a half hours away from Albuquerque and Santa Fe and three and a half hours from Las Cruces.

The tour is run by the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce and helps bring revenue back into the city. With visitors checking out local restaurants and staying in Carlsbad, Christmas on the Pecos is a way for the city to draw in guests for an attraction other than its well-known caves. For those looking to experience something different this holiday season, the Christmas on the Pecos boat tour may be worth checking out.

There are two boat options for the tour: the Rudolph, which seats up to 65 people, and the Noelle, which seats up to 50 people. The tours leave every half hour from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; tickets cost $20 for adults, and $15 for children ages three to 12, and are free for children ages two and under. To learn more about the boat tour, click here.