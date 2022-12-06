SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Santa Fe shopping for Christmas trees over the weekend were surprised with a random act of kindness. When families went to check out, they found their trees had already been paid for.

For 13 years, Adam Quinn has owned and operated Adam & Kim’s Christmas Trees in Santa Fe. “We’re a small business, we have a small community here in Eldorado Santa Fe that we serve,” Quinn said.

Pluto TV, a video streaming service owned by Paramount, reached out to seven locally owned Christmas tree lots across the country to spread some holiday cheer by purchasing people’s Christmas trees.

Adam & Kim’s Christmas Trees was one of the lots selected. Quinn shared, “There was no advertising or promotions. They just wanted to be a complete random act of kindness. Everybody walked onto our tree lot. They shopped as normal and picked out their Christmas tree. And when they came to the checkout, we were able to let them know that it was paid for already. This was free.”

Christmas trees can cost more than $100 these days. Families visiting Adam & Kim’s Christmas Trees got a surprise they wouldn’t forget. “People explaining how difficult this year has been with rising costs and inflation. And some people were not even sure they were going to celebrate Christmas this year. And to come up and get a free Christmas tree just absolutely made their day, made their Christmas,” Quinn continued.

The promotion paid for 100 families to get free trees at the Santa Fe lot. Quinn shared, “It was absolutely amazing. It’s hard to describe. I mean, we were all emotional, as well, and, you know, just to be able to pass on that gift of kindness to everybody was just excellent.”

Escalating costs and a dwindling supply have sent Christmas tree prices rising by about 10% this year, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.