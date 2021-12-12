Rio Rancho business gets taken over by Santa’s Workshop

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa’s workshop took over FatPipe in Rio Rancho Sunday. The Santa’s Workshop Holiday Craft Fair featured locally-made items from hand-knit sweaters to homemade wooden puzzles and even some tasty treats like banana bread.

It featured artists from across the state. “There are many different crafters. We have crafters from Acoma, Jemez, Sandia Pueblo, as well as Rio Rancho, Bernalillo, Albuquerque,” said artist Patricia Corriz.

This was FatPipe’s third craft fair this year. They’re hoping to hold another one around Valentine’s Day.

