People can still participate in the postal service’s Operation Santa program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There’s still time to fulfill a child’s wish this holiday season. The postal service has extended the deadline on its Operation Santa program.

Kids can write into the service with their holiday wishes but letters must be postmarked by Wednesday. If anyone wants to buy a gift for a child, you can go to the postal service website.

