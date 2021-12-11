Los Ranchos hosts growers’ market Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday shoppers had the chance to buy early Christmas gifts in Los Ranchos Saturday. The Los Ranchos Growers’ Market featured local produce and 20 artisans, as well as a green chile-inspired scavenger hunt and a meet and greet with Santa.

Those at the event say they hope it brings the community together and local artists helped put the event together. “They’ve created these beautiful paintings that have decorated the village area. They’ve come together to contribute items to our gift baskets which are beautiful, and they’re each just putting in their effort to make this something the community wants to do,” said vendor Ashley Ward.

Los Ranchos is hosting another market next Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m.

