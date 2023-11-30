ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – December is here, and that means Christmas is right around the corner.

If you are looking to buy a real Christmas tree, there are many local shops in and around Albuquerque that are selling trees. Some businesses are also hosting holiday events where trees are being sold. See the list below for more details:

Ex Novo Brewing Company‘s Pay What You Please Christmas Trees and Holiday Makers Market

What: Ex Novo Brewing Company is hosting an event where people pay what they can for a Christmas tree. All proceeds will go to local nonprofits Loving Thunder and Presbyterian Ear Institute.

Date: Dec. 2, 2023.

Hours: Noon-4 p.m.

Address: 4895 Corrales Rd., Corrales.

Osuna Nursery

What: Osuna Nursery is selling live evergreen trees that can be used as a Christmas tree and then planted in yards after the holiday. The nursery is also hosting a Christmas Open House event.

Date: Christmas Open House event: Dec. 2, 2023. | Regular days: Monday-Sunday.

Hours: Christmas Open House and regular hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 501 Osuna Road NE, Albuquerque.

Big Jim Farms Winter of Enchantment event

What: Big Jim Farms is hosting a family-friendly event during the month of December. Tickets for the event can be purchased here. If you only want to buy a Christmas tree or visit the farm stand, you do not need a ticket.

Date: Nov. 24-Dec. 31.

Hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 4140 Montano Rd. NW, Albuquerque.

Jericho Nursery

What: Jericho Nursery is selling Christmas trees and other holiday greenery and plants.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 101 Alameda Blvd. NW, Albuquerque.

Just Sprinklers

What: Just Sprinklers is selling Christmas trees at all three locations in Albuquerque.

Hours: Vary by store.

Addresses:

Far NE Heights: 9140 Montgomery Blvd NE.

NE Heights: 4500 Bogan Ave.

Westside: 9170 Coors Blvd. NW.

Mora Christmas Trees

What: Mora Christmas Trees has trees and wreaths for sale.

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 10106 Coors Rd. NW, Albuquerque.

Rehm’s Nursery and Garden Center

What: Rehm’s Nursery and Garden Center has trees and wreaths for sale.

Hours: Mon- Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (weather dependent and closed Christmas Eve.)

Address: 5801 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque.

Cut down your own Christmas tree in New Mexico

If you are interested in cutting down your own tree, several national forests and the Bureau of Land Management in New Mexico allow people to purchase permits to cut a tree down.

Permits are available for purchase online. For more information, read our story here. This list be updated throughout the holiday season.