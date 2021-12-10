Holiday shopping events this weekend

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Events this weekend are giving holiday shoppers a chance to support local businesses. Saturday is the first of two Nob Hill Shop and Strolls, this one concentrated west of Carlisle.

Events run from mid-morning through the evening, with businesses staying open late, as well as a pop-up market with crafts, vendors, live music, and food trucks. Meanwhile in downtown, the Railyards is hosting its annual Holiday Market in person after doing curbside pickup only last year. That runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will be local food and gifts from more than 150 vendors.

