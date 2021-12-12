Bosque Farms holds Christmas parade

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Bosque Farms is ringing in the holiday spirit Saturday night. The village’s first Christmas parade drew 200 cars and had floats from Los Lunas.

Organizers say if anybody missed the event, they’re planning for an even bigger parade next year. “I know we’re a small village, but this is an awesome village. Bosque Farms is awesome and I think they’ll be in for an awesome surprise for next year,” said organizer Sandy Baca.

For those interested in seeing more Christmas lights, the River of Lights at Albuquerque’s Botanic Garden runs through December 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES