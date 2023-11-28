ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 12-to-15-foot Tumbleweed Snowman displayed on the side of a main highway has become a longstanding holiday tradition in Albuquerque.

On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, also known as “Tumbleweed Tuesday,” the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority (AMAFCA) debuts Tumbleweed Snowman on the north side of Interstate 40. “So the AMAFCA Tumbleweed Snowman is a holiday tradition that we’ve started in 1995. The crew at the time started putting up these much smaller tumbleweed snowmen. Over the years, he’s grown quite a bit,” said Kevin Troutman, interim executive director of AMAFCA.

The snowman is comprised of three large tumbleweeds that were collected in the Metro area. This year, Bernalillo County helped AMAFCA collect the tumbleweeds. The county found the tumbleweeds at one of its properties. “Sometimes they come from our drainage infrastructure. Sometimes they come from our partner agencies. But every year, it’s a different location,” Troutman said.

Once the tumbleweeds are collected, usually during the week before Thanksgiving, they are brought to AMAFCA’s building near I-40 off Menaul Boulevard. Crew members paint the tumbleweeds white like snow and stack them on top of one another. The Tumbleweed Snowman is then decorated with a hat, scarf, arms, buttons, eyes, nose, and a smile. “His nose, for example, is a broken ax handle. We have scrap metal that makes his mouth and his nose, and his hat is a recycled 55-gallon drum,” said Troutman.

To help keep the Tumbleweed Snowman in place, AMAFCA employees created a metal base with a pole sticking up in the middle that helps secure the tumbleweeds. In the past, there was a case where the snowman got damaged in the wind. But so far, the new metal reinforcement has helped. “We haven’t had a tumbleweed snowman fatality since 2011,” Troutman joked.

Troutman added that AMAFCA has considered adding a second Tumbleweed Snowman, but there are no official plans to do so. “So where we would put a second one, and it does take a bit of work to find the tumbleweeds and get them prepped up to be used. So we want to make sure that we’re not wasting any effort while doing all of this,” Troutman added.