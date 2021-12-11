APD accepting gift donations at NE command center

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for gift donations for the holiday season. They are working with several schools in the foothills to provide gifts and food to families.

Items like food, toys, gift cards, or monetary donations can be given at APD’s Foothills Area Command at Lomas and Chelwood Park.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES