APD accepting gift donations at NE command center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for gift donations for the holiday season. They are working with several schools in the foothills to provide gifts and food to families.
Items like food, toys, gift cards, or monetary donations can be given at APD’s Foothills Area Command at Lomas and Chelwood Park.