Albuquerque teen uses dazzling holiday light display to also run food drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local high school student goes all out on the Christmas display around his family’s house and this year he’s spreading the cheer even further by he’s collecting food for the Roadrunner Food Bank. Dax Pierce has been helping decorate his family home near Alameda Blvd. and Wyoming Blvd. for years. In 2019 the decorating took off and now it has taken over all of the outdoor space.

Dax worked a landscaping job and poured his earnings into more and more decorations. The best part, according to Dax, isn’t the lights. He says while he’s decorating, people passing by say they’re excited to see the display.

This year, Dax is asking those visitors to drop off non-perishable food that he’ll take to the Roadrunner Food Bank. This is a project he has been working on for weeks but says it’s worth it.

Dax says he was inspired by a neighbor who each year creates a haunted house for Halloween and collects food for the needy.