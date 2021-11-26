Albuquerque crowds bundle up for early Black Friday shopping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a cold and early morning for shoppers across Albuquerque Friday. many big box stores started opening between 5 and 7 a.m. and lines of people were ready to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

Black Friday 2020 was non-existent in New Mexico. Then, all non-essential stores were shut down during a two-week pandemic reset as COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths hit record numbers.

This year, shoppers said being able to get up and out the door early felt good. “I haven’t gotten up this early in so long since, two years ago Black Friday,” said shopper Brandon Armijo.

“We actually stayed here last night, we actually stayed in my car,” said another shopper, Markus Watson. Between online and in-store sales, holiday shopping totals this year are expected to soar.