Albuquerque crowds bundle up for early Black Friday shopping

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a cold and early morning for shoppers across Albuquerque Friday. many big box stores started opening between 5 and 7 a.m. and lines of people were ready to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

Story continues below

Black Friday 2020 was non-existent in New Mexico. Then, all non-essential stores were shut down during a two-week pandemic reset as COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths hit record numbers.

This year, shoppers said being able to get up and out the door early felt good. “I haven’t gotten up this early in so long since, two years ago Black Friday,” said shopper Brandon Armijo.

“We actually stayed here last night, we actually stayed in my car,” said another shopper, Markus Watson. Between online and in-store sales, holiday shopping totals this year are expected to soar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES