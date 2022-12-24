ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Pueblo Gingerbread Contest has wrapped up its 10th year. The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) uniquely celebrates Publeo culture during the holiday season with gingerbread.

“From renditions of Chaco Canyon to Pueblo churches, well-known landmarks, and private homes, we were awed by all the amazing submissions we’ve received this year,” said IPCC Guest Experience Director Michael Lucero in a news release. “We want to thank this year’s participants for their hard work. This contest allows us to celebrate the season with an age-old tradition of creating a gingerbread house while also continuing to educate and showcase the Pueblo culture through architecture and Pueblo life.”

Photo of a pueblo gingerbread house at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. (Aleli Elizondo | KRQE Digital Reporter)

Contestants used candy, chocolate, marshmallows, gram crackers, jelly beans, etc to create pueblo gingerbread houses. This year they had 29 entries which was three more than what they had last year.

Participants were divided into four categories. Below are this year’s winners:

Children's Category: 1st Place: Preston; 2nd Place: Aurora; 3rd Place: Daphne Hubler

Kids Category: 1st Place: Georgia Griebel; 2nd Place: Aspen Griebel; 3rd Place: Keilani Chavez

Adult Category: 1st Place: Sacheen Suazo; 2nd Place: Ellen Powell; 3rd Place: Collin Cheromiah

Senior Category: 1st Place: Christobal Cordova; 2nd Place: Daniel St Arnold; 3rd Place: Doris Moore

Below is gallery of the winners:

The Pueblo gingerbread houses will remain displayed at the center through Jan. 6.

Adult Winners 1st place Sacheen Suazo (Photo curtesy IPCC)

Adult Winners 2nd place, Ellen Powell Place (Photo curtesy IPCC)

Adult Winners 3rd Place, Collin Cheromiah (Photo curtesy IPCC)

Children Category 1st Place, (Ages 5-9) Photo courtesy IPCC

Children Category 1st Place, (Ages 10-16) Photo courtesy IPCC

Children Category 2nd Place, (Ages 10-16) Photo courtesy IPCC

Children Category 3rd Place, (Ages 10-16) Photo courtesy IPCC

Senior Category: 1st Place Christobal Cordova Photo Curtesy IPCC

Senior Category: 2nd Place Daniel St Arnold Photo Curtesy IPCC

Senior Category: 3rd Place Doris Moore Photo Curtesy IPCC

