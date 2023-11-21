ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets for the city’s popular luminaria tour are set to go on sale Friday, November 24 at 8:00 a.m. Last year, tickets sold out in just three hours.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You can find tickets at this link.

The tour, set for December 24, starts at the ABQ Convention Center and takes a 45-minute to an hour drive around some of the best luminaria-lined streets the city has to offer. Tours depart at 5:30 p.m., 5:50 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 7:05 p.m.

“ABQ RIDE is looking forward to continuing the 58-year tradition this year,” Albuquerque Transit Director Leslie Keener said in a press release. “Our team is working hard to make sure this is not only a fun and festive event, but a safe tour for all passengers.”

You can find more information about the tour on this webpage. If you’re going on the tour, the city recommends you arrive 20 minutes before your scheduled departure time. You can park at the Civic Center parking structure at 321 4th Street NW. Parking for disabled individuals is available at the northwest corner of 3rd Street and Marquette.