NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE is celebrating the holidays with the festive sounds of school choirs and bands across Albuquerque.
- Public Academy for Performing Arts performed:
- Carol of the Bells
- Deck the Halls
- Oh Christmas Tree
- Joy to the World
- Jingle Bells
- Las Voces de Coronado Dual Language Magnet School performed:
- Burrito Sabanero
- Navidad en Nuevo Mexio
- Feliz Navidad
- Blanca Navidad
- Highland High School performed:
- Jingle Bells
- O Christmas Tree
- We Wish You A Merry Christmas
- Sandia High School performed:
- Carol of the Bells
- Deck the Halls
- Silent Night
- Garfield Middle School performed:
- Feliz Navidad
- Jingle Bells
- Deck the Halls
- La Cueva High School performed:
- Carol of the Bells
- Deck the Halls