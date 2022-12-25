NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE is celebrating the holidays with the festive sounds of school choirs and bands across Albuquerque.

  • Public Academy for Performing Arts performed:
    • Carol of the Bells
    • Deck the Halls
    • Oh Christmas Tree
    • Joy to the World
    • Jingle Bells
  • Las Voces de Coronado Dual Language Magnet School performed:
    • Burrito Sabanero
    • Navidad en Nuevo Mexio
    • Feliz Navidad
    • Blanca Navidad
  • Highland High School performed:
    • Jingle Bells
    • O Christmas Tree
    • We Wish You A Merry Christmas
  • Sandia High School performed:
    • Carol of the Bells
    • Deck the Halls
    • Silent Night
  • Garfield Middle School performed:
    • Feliz Navidad
    • Jingle Bells
    • Deck the Halls
  • La Cueva High School performed:
    • Carol of the Bells
    • Deck the Halls