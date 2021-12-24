2021 KRQE: Christmas Carols and Wishes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE is celebrating the holidays with the festive sounds of school choirs and bands from across the state.
- Caitelen sang “Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence.”
- La Cueva High School Chorus sang “Here We Come A Wassaling” and “Deck The Halls.”
- Eryn Bent Band sang “Christmas in Santa Fe”
- Chris Dracup sang “Quiet in the Town.”
- Cornado Elementary sang “Mi Burrito Sabanero.”
- Alex Maryol sang “O Holy Night.”
- El Dorado High School Chorus sang “Silent Night.”
- Adriana Vigil sang “We3Kings.”