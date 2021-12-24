2021 KRQE: Christmas Carols and Wishes

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE is celebrating the holidays with the festive sounds of school choirs and bands from across the state.

  • Caitelen sang “Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence.”
  • La Cueva High School Chorus sang “Here We Come A Wassaling” and “Deck The Halls.”
  • Eryn Bent Band sang “Christmas in Santa Fe”
  • Chris Dracup sang “Quiet in the Town.”
  • Cornado Elementary sang “Mi Burrito Sabanero.”
  • Alex Maryol sang “O Holy Night.”
  • El Dorado High School Chorus sang “Silent Night.”
  • Adriana Vigil sang “We3Kings.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES