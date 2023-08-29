NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Hispanic Heritage Month is annually celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States. In New Mexico, there are several ways you can celebrate and learn about Hispanic culture.

The New Mexico Tourism Department created the following list of places to visit during National Hispanic Heritage Month in 2023:

This list includes a glimpse into Latino and Hispanic culture and customs that are present all across the state of New Mexico. There are plenty more traditions to experience and historic locations to visit throughout the year.