NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Hispanic Heritage Month is annually celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States. In New Mexico, there are several ways you can celebrate and learn about Hispanic culture.
The New Mexico Tourism Department created the following list of places to visit during National Hispanic Heritage Month in 2023:
- Visit the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque
- Visit historic sites across the state including Coronado Historic Site and ruins of Kuaua Pueblo, just north of Albuquerque
- Experience Flamenco inside Hotel Albuquerque and El Flamenco Cabaret in Santa Fe
- Attend the annual Casa San Ysidro’s Harvest Festival in Corrales on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1
- Attend the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta from Sept. 27 to Oct 1
- Watch Ballet Folklorico at multiple different events during National Hispanic Heritage Month
- Learn about the history and visit Mesilla just a few miles south of Las Cruces
- Visit the tiny village of Chimayo north of Santa Fe
- Visit a living history museum, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, in Santa Fe
This list includes a glimpse into Latino and Hispanic culture and customs that are present all across the state of New Mexico. There are plenty more traditions to experience and historic locations to visit throughout the year.