ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has several events planned to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The festivities kick at Old Town Plaza on September 7 from 10 a.m. to noon featuring family-friendly activities and mariachi performances. Villa Hispana at the fairgrounds will host a U.S. naturalization ceremony on September 16. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 through October 15.

