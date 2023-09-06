ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has several events planned to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The festivities kick at Old Town Plaza on September 7 from 10 a.m. to noon featuring family-friendly activities and mariachi performances. Villa Hispana at the fairgrounds will host a U.S. naturalization ceremony on September 16. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 through October 15.
Other events during the month include:
- City of Albuquerque job fair at Casa Del Rey 2500 Corona Dr NW, Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m.
- Noche de Listeria con UNM LMSA
- Sept. 21 from 6-7 p.m. Register here.
- UNM Spanish Language within Health Professional Education 2023 Summit
- Hybrid event on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Event will look at the progress and hurdles to helping practitioners become bilingual. Register here.
- UNM Health & Health Sciences Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award for Hispanic Heritage Month
- October 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cultivating Success: A Hispanic Business Summit
- New Mexico Economic Development is hosting the event to connect resources to small businesses and provide a network for entrepreneurs.
- October 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Hispanic Culture Center. The event is free. Register here.