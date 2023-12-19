NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The nation’s population increased by 1.6 million people from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, newly released data shows. But those latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that New Mexico’s population held constant over that time.

“U.S. migration returning to pre-pandemic levels and a drop in deaths are driving the nation’s growth,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau, said in a press release. “Although births declined, this was tempered by the near 9% decrease in deaths. Ultimately, fewer deaths paired with rebounding immigration resulted in the nation experiencing its largest population gain since 2018.”

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows one-year population changes.

In New Mexico, the numbers reveal a different trend. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the state gained only about 900 people last year, essentially meaning a 0% change in population.

On a longer timeline, the data shows that New Mexico’s population hasn’t changed much since 2020. From April 1, 2020 to July 1, 2023, the state total population only decreased by 0.1%, the U.S. Census Bureau data shows.