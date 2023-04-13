ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of thousands of people have been moving around the country in the last few years, meaning some states have seen big population changes. But in New Mexico, most people are staying put.

Every year, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates the populations of counties and states across the nation. The latest data shows that from 2020 to 2022, New Mexico has only lost about 4,000 people. That’s a percentage change of less than 1%.

Texas, on the other hand, saw significant growth. Over that same time, Texas gained more than 800,000 people.

U.S. Census Bureau estimates show that some states had big population changes.

Arizona grew by about 200,000 people. And Colorado gained about 66,000 people.

California was the big loser in the West. They lost over 500,000 people from 2020 to 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

While New Mexico as a whole didn’t lose too many people, some individual counties did lose more than others. And some New Mexico counties even gained a few people.

Bernalillo County lost several thousand people. Santa Fe County didn’t really change in the last few years.

Harding, Hidalgo, and McKinley County each lost about 4% of their populations from 2020 to 2022. Sandoval, Torrance, and Valencia County each gained a few percentage points worth of population.