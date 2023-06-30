SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Throughout New Mexico, police who run into troubled and criminal youth can send them to the state’s Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) Juvenile Justice System. A new report shows that fewer and fewer youth have been entering the system. For those that do enter, the state has been moving towards rehabilitation rather than punishment.

In New Mexico, children who break the law are often sent down a different path than adult criminals. Some youth – particularly violent offenders – are tried as adults, but many lower-level offenders are instead sent into the Juvenile Justice System. In the system, they are assigned a juvenile probation officer and either go to children’s court or other services, such as probation and behavioral health services.

Over the last decade and a half, the number of kids sent into the Juvenile Justice System has dropped significantly, according to data compiled by the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC). Between fiscal year 2009 and fiscal year 2022, referrals of youth into the Juvenile Justice System dropped by 76.4%, the data shows.

It’s not clear exactly why the number of referrals dropped from over 20,000 per year to around 5,000 per year. The LFC notes that New Mexico’s overall population of youth the state has dropped, and that could be impacting the numbers. Young New Mexicans may also be committing less crime – or just getting caught less often. Federal Bureau of Investigation data shows there has been a 14% decline in juvenile arrests over the last four years, and youth drug use is down, the LFC notes.

On top of those factors, the state’s Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) has shifted from a philosophy of punishment to one of rehabilitation. In 2005, New Mexico lawmakers and officials visited Missouri to see how they implemented juvenile justice. As a result, New Mexico has been trying to move away from treating juvenile offenders like adult criminals. That work has included everything from remodeling facilities to be more “nurturing” and safe, to offering improved behavioral health services.

The drop in youth entering the Juvenile Justice System means New Mexico has a staff surplus at facilities, according to the LFC. The state could potentially reallocate resources and staff around the system’s various facilities, the report notes.