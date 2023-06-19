NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Newly released data from the U.S. Department of Transportation reveals New Mexico has a high per-capita rate of motorcyclist fatalities.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently released the tally of motorcyclist fatalities from across the U.S. in 2021. The data reveals that the nationwide fatality count was the highest since data collection began in 1975.

New Mexico ranks among the states with the highest fatality rate per capita. Fifty-one motorcyclists died in New Mexico in 2021. Given New Mexico’s number of registered motorcycles, that’s a rate of nearly eight deaths per 10,000 registered motorcycles.

Thirteen states and the District of Columbia had higher rates of motorcycle fatalities per capita than New Mexico. The District of Columbia, Texas, and Arkansas ranked as the worst, with over 13 deaths per 10,000 motorcycles in 2021.

The U.S. Department of Transportation also tracks details on helmet usage in each fatality. In New Mexico, about half of those who died on a motorcycle were using helmets.