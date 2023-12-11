NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Everyone knows prices have risen over the last few years. But data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows earnings for those with stable jobs have also increased. But in New Mexico, workers of different ages have seen wages rise at different rates.

From 2012 to 2022, the latest available data, teenage workers in New Mexico saw a 72% increase in their average earnings, the data shows. Older workers saw less of an increase, according to U.S. Census Bureau Quarterly Workforce Indicator data.

In 2012, workers from the ages of 14 to 18 earned an average of $746 per month. In 2022, the same age group earned an average of $1,282 per month.

Workers in New Mexico generally saw an increase in earnings but some age groups saw more of an increase from 2012 to 2022.

Other age groups also saw an increase in earnings. Those from ages 22 to 24 saw a 56% increase in earning from 2012 to 2022. Their average monthly income increased from $1,828 to $2,846.

Workers from the ages of 55 to 64 saw only a 32% increase in average monthly income, the data shows. In some industries, such as retail, those older workers saw a slightly larger increase in monthly income, the data shows.