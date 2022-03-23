ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s latest annual report on internet crimes shows that New Mexicans reported losing nearly $13 million to internet scams last year. It might sound like a lot, but it’s actually a decrease from the previous year.

In 2020, while New Mexicans enjoyed pandemic-inspired online shopping and dating, scammers got away with nearly $24 million, according to reports submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In 2021, by comparison, scammers got away with about 46% less of the state’s hard-earned money.

KRQE News 13 previously reported that many online scams targeted New Mexico‘s elderly. In 2021 elderly New Mexicans made up the largest share of victims when considering all scam types. 671 victims over the age of 60 reported $5.6 million in losses in 2021, according to the FBI.

Among the elderly, romance scams were particularly popular during the pandemic, according to the FBI.

“Romance scams are when you go online and you meet somebody in cyberspace who wants to develop a relationship with you,” Frank Fisher, a public affairs officer for the Albuquerque division of the FBI, told KRQE News 13 last year. “This can be as benign as just winning your confidence, to become your friend, so you can share things with that person.” But in the end, they can end up stealing a victim’s personal information or money.

In 2021, romance scams were still taking victims’ money. Romance scams and similar fraud where perpetrators take advantage of victim trust cost New Mexicans almost $2 million, the latest report shows.

But in 2021, there was an even more profitable scam: business email compromises. These accounted for $2.7 million in losses, according to the FBI.

Rather than targeting lonely individuals, business email compromises, as the name implies, target businesses. To steal funds from a company, fraudsters will use email to trick company employees or to get into the business’s computer system. Then, they’ll use the access or relationship with the employee to transfer funds out of the business’s accounts.

Last year, some local government systems even saw attacks. KRQE News 13 investigative reporter Larry Barker reported on a ransomware attack that held the state’s Mid-Region Council of Government’s (MRCOG) computer system for ransom.

That attack cost the government a little over $100,000. The attackers wanted around $250,000 in Bitcoin, the KRQE News 13 investigation revealed. But rather than pay, MRCOG hired an I.T. security team, which wasn’t cheap.

New Mexico, of course, isn’t the only state being victimized. California residents suffered the greatest total loss from internet crime, according to the 2021 FBI report. All told, Californians lost more than $1.2 billion, according to victim reports. Texas was the next highest, with $606 million in reported losses.

New Mexico is on the lower end of the list in terms of total losses by state. Note: These numbers are not adjusted for population. Data: FBI IC3.

“This report should be a wake-up call for everyone who uses the internet,” Raul Bujanda, special agent in charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division, said in a press release. “The FBI is working overtime to identify and stop these scammers, but the public can help us by immediately reporting suspected criminal internet activity to ic3.gov.“

While New Mexico saw an overall decrease in losses from scams in 2021, the grand total lost nationwide and by some international victims total actually increased. In 2020, the FBI reported $4.2 billion in total losses. In 2021, that number rose to $6.9 billion, the latest report shows.