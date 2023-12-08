NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Census Bureau recently released updated data on poverty rates. Some New Mexico areas have consistently high poverty, but the new data shows many New Mexico counties have seen poverty rates improve over the last five years.

The new data comes from the American Community Survey, an assessment of communities across the nation. The data reveals that the latest five-year estimates of county poverty rates have brought a decrease in the percentage of people below the poverty line in some counties. There was a lower rate of poverty in Bernalillo, Valencia, and Sandoval Counties during the 2018 to 2022 period than during the 2013 to 2017 period.

Maps from the U.S. Census Bureau shows how poverty rates have changed.

Nationwide, the poverty rate decreased from 14.6% to 12.5% from the 2017 five-year estimate to the 2022 five-year estimate. More than one third of counties in the U.S. saw an improvement in their poverty rate, the U.S. Census Bureau says.

Northern New Mexico counties generally saw improvements in their poverty rate, the data shows. Only one county in the state, San Juan County, saw a statistically significant increase in poverty, the data reveals.

Despite seeing some improvements, New Mexico still faces higher poverty rates than many other states. More than two dozen counties, including Otero, Luna, Catron, Quay, Curry, Rio Arriba, Union, Valencia Counties, and others, have poverty rates of 17% of the population or higher.

To estimate poverty, the U.S. Census Bureau compares annual income to poverty thresholds that take into account family size, the number of children in a family, and the age of the householder. Pre-tax income is used for the estimate.