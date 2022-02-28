ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than two years of negotiating, Albuquerque police officers have a new collective bargaining agreement through their union. While union leaders say the deal will help the Albuquerque Police Department keep a competitive edge in part by boosting officer pay, some community watchdogs say the contract doesn’t increase accountability among officers.

The new agreement gives officers with four or fewer years of service a $2.32 per hour raise for the fiscal year 2022 and $3.89 more per hour in fiscal year 2023. Other ranks also get boosts.

The pay increases might not seem like a big boost, but given that the city budgets for around 1,100 sworn officers according to budget documents, (and the majority fall under the union contract according to the union), the increases will cost the city more than $4 million in fiscal year 2922 alone, according to estimates based on budgeted positions.

The agreement comes as the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) works through it’s seventh year of court-monitored police reform. APD entered into a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2014 after the DOJ found the department engaged in a “pattern or practice of use of excessive force.”

A key player in reform discussions, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico (ACLU-NM) began circulating a petition in 2020 asking Mayor Tim Keller’s administration to increase officer accountability through the next collective bargaining contract. More than 1,200 people signed a petition supporting three specific provisions related to officer misconduct. But the new collective bargaining agreement, which passed city council unanimously on Wednesday, February 23, fails to meet any of the demands in the petition.

“Officer association contracts notoriously stand in the way of accountability,” says Barron Jones, a policy strategist at ACLU-NM. “I don’t think this contract was any different.”

“I don’t think that the people of Albuquerque will see a marked improvement in police accountability because of this new agreement. It’s pretty much more of the status quo,” Jones told KRQE News 13.

Pay increases in the contract, however, could make Albuquerque more competitive and more likely to attract good officers, according to Shaun Willoughby. He’s the president of the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association (APOA), the union that argued for the new contract.

“This profession has gotten more and more competitive. Everybody is looking for the best and brightest,” Willoughby says. “So we need to maintain that competitive edge, and I think we’ve got another step towards maintaining a competitive edge.”

To be clear, Albuquerque police aren’t the only people involved in city-wide public safety likely to see a boost this year. The Civilian Police Oversight Agency, which investigates complaints from community members, gets a 26% increase in funding, according to the fiscal year 2022 budget.

But Jones from ACLU-NM points out that public safety already receives the lion’s share of the city’s budget. APD was budgeted for more than $227 million for the fiscal year 2022 — That’s about 19% of the city’s entire budget.

“Money’s no object when it comes to policing,” Jones says. “We know the police have the largest share of the budget. And this [new bargaining agreement] is only going to increase that.”

And Jones is not convinced that offering better pay is the best way to recruit and retain more officers or increase public safety. “Law enforcement agencies across the state ought to be a little bit more creative in how they police the communities they serve,” Jones says.

Willoughby from the police officers’ union says the new union agreement is a “win-win.” He adds that there were concessions from both police officers and the city as they worked out the agreement. But overall, he says, it benefits everyone involved.

“This is a benefit for the City of Albuquerque. It’s a benefit for the police officers. And it is most definitely a benefit for this community because the vast majority of this community — on all political spectrums — they just want to live in a safe place, and they’re tired of the out-of-control crime,” Willoughby says.

Still, the new agreement does not meet ACLU-NM or APD Forward’s recommended changes to increase police accountability. The community organizations’ petition had three main requests: 1.) to increase the time limit on investigations into officer misconduct, 2.) increase the transparency of disciplinary records, and 3.) protect the identity of officers and civilians that make complaints against officers.

The request was delivered to Mayor Tim Keller’s office in October 2020. In the final version of the collective bargaining agreement reached Wednesday, time limits on investigations were increased somewhat, but the other two changes suggested in the petition were discarded.

Under the latest agreement, the names of officers who have been investigated for misconduct are still kept secret. “Any information released to the Police Oversight Board shall not contain information that identifies sworn department personnel [officers],” the agreement reads. This is a lack of accountability, according to Jones from ACLU-NM.

“The public deserves to know [officer names], especially when the due process has taken place and the officer as has been found to violate policy,” Jones says. The idea is to let the public know how officers behave on the job, he adds.

Willoughby with the union, on the other hand, says including the names of officers in complaint data would be “inappropriate.”

“I can’t think of any other profession where if you get into an administrative problem or you get in trouble at work for being late, that your name is publicized all over the place so that you can be you can be attacked,” Willoughby says. “There’s really no gain and benefit for the Albuquerque police officer.”

At the same time, the latest agreement requires the names of people making administrative complaints against officers to be shared with investigators, unless “revealing his/her name jeopardizes the investigation.” And once the investigation is complete, the officer under investigation can request the names of the people who complained against them.

“It’s giving officers unfair access to information,” Jones says. “Allowing officers to have unfair access to information exposes people who file complaints against officers to possible risk of retaliation.”

Responding to criticism from community groups such as APD Forward, Willoughby points out that such groups don’t necessarily represent all of Albuquerque.

“[APD] Forward speaks for a particular section of the community,” he says, “but they are not the community. The actual community that lives in Albuquerque — they just want their crime to go down and their cops to be able to do their job.”

Jones, who is a part of APD Forward, but spoke to KRQE News 13 on behalf of ACLU-NM, says that he and his colleagues simply want safer policing and accountability when officers violate policy. And he says he’s not surprised that the new bargaining agreement doesn’t bring much additional accountability in his eyes.

“Police unions are extremely powerful,” he says. “So, I’m not surprised by it.” But, he adds that New Mexico recently did see some efforts at increased accountability.

In the 2022 legislative session, House Bill 68 proposed a “law enforcement database” that would contain information on excessive uses of force by officers. But that database was removed from the bill before it passed.

And even though that database didn’t become a reality, Jones says ACLU-NM is still working to improve accountability: “In the future, we can work to repeal the Peace Officers’ Employer-Employee Relations Act, also known as the ‘Law Enforcement Bill of Rights’,” Jones says.

That portion of state law, among other things, requires the names of complainants to be disclosed to officers under investigation, unless it would jeopardize the investigation or the safety of the complainant.