ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a dip in 2022, new business formations are once again on the rise, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It also shows New Mexico is among the states seeing more new business applications.

During June of 2023, month-to-month applications increased by 8.3% in New Mexico, according to the latest data developed from an analysis of Internal Revenue Service filings. That means there were nearly 3,000 filings for new businesses in the state.

Image of U.S. Census business formation data shows growth across the country. Courtesy U.S. Census Bureau.

New Mexico isn’t alone in seeing a rise in business applications. Across the U.S., many states saw similar increases. Only a handful of states including Louisiana and South Dakota saw declines.

Over the last year, New Mexico has been one of the states with the largest percentage increase in business applications, the data shows. Over the last year, new business formations have increased by over 35% in New Mexico.