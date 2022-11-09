ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you probably know the headline result: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection. But which counties provided the most support for the incumbent governor, and where did Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti get a sizable share of the votes?

KRQE News 13 is breaking down the numbers, looking closer at the race by mapping the unofficial election results from across the state. The results show exactly how each candidate carved out support.

Despite overall loss, Ronchetti won southeast New Mexico

Mark Ronchetti lost the race for the governor’s office by nearly 44,000 votes, according to the unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office as of Wednesday afternoon. However, the majority of voters in eastern and southeastern New Mexico supported the Republican candidate over Lujan Grisham.

Comparing the numbers from 2022’s midterm to the 2020 presidential election, Ronchetti’s support was nearly identical this November to the support Donald Trump found in the 2020 election. At the time, Trump found some the strongest support in Lea, Union, and Eddy County. This time around, Ronchetti found strong support in those same counties.

Lujan Grisham’s support came from Democratic strongholds

Lujan Grisham, on the other hand, saw nearly identical support from counties as President Biden saw in 2020. Both Lujan Grisham in the 2022 election and Biden in the 2020 election saw strongest support in Santa Fe County and Taos County. They both also carved out similar support from southern New Mexico counties such as Doña Ana and Grant County.

But this time around, Democrat Lujan Grisham did lose some support in key counties. For example, in 2020, Biden won Bernalillo County with 61% of the vote. But this November, Lujan Grisham won Bernalillo County with 57% of the vote. And in Valencia County, she only saw 40% of the vote, while Biden saw 44% back in 2020.