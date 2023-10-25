NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released its nationwide crime numbers from 2022. The data shows New Mexico is following national crime trends.

Each year, the FBI compiles crime stats from law enforcement agencies across the nation. The latest data shows that the rate of violent crime in New Mexico decreased by about 5% from 2021 to 2022. Violent crime decreased nationwide, the numbers show, but New Mexico’s per capita rate is still more than double that of the U.S. average.

Property crime rates, both in New Mexico and across the U.S., increased from 2021 to 2022, the FBI data shows. New Mexico’s per capita rate of property crime increased by about 7.6%.

Slideshow: Charts from the FBI show New Mexico’s per capita crime trends. Note that Due to the full transition to NIBRS and lack of data for agencies that are not fully transitioned, the 2021 data year cannot be added to the 5-, 10- or 20-year trend presentations that are based in traditional methodologies used with summary data.

Zooming out, over the last decade, New Mexico’s property crime rate has dropped over the last 10 years, the data shows. Violent crime, on the other hand, has increased over the last decade.

But all the data should be taken with a grain of salt. The FBI relies on local law enforcement agencies to accurately and completely report crime data. In New Mexico, 98 different law enforcement agencies offered data on violent crime, meaning numbers from 34 agencies are not included in the 2022 numbers. KRQE News 13 wrote about the FBI’s data problem last year.